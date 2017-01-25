PD: Man claiming to be Uber driver approaches Cheshire middle school student

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Cheshire police are warning parents after a man approached a middle school student, claimed to be an Uber driver and offered to drive her to school Wednesday morning.

Police say a female student, who lives near Dodd Middle School, left to walk to school Wednesday morning when she saw a car parked at the end of her driveway. The girl said the driver called her by her first name and said he was an Uber driver. He then asked several times if she wanted a ride to school. Police say the girl then went back into her home.

When the girl came back outside with an adult, the car was gone.

The driver is described as a thin “middle eastern” white male with short, dark hair, a black beard and brown eyes. He was driving a newer model white four door sedan.

Anyone with information on this incident, or who may have experienced something similar, is asked to call Cheshire police at (203)271-5534.

