PD: Report of child approached by Uber driver a “misunderstanding”

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Cheshire police are warning parents after a misunderstanding left a middle school student scared.

Police say a female student, who lives near Dodd Middle School, left to walk to school Wednesday morning when she saw a car parked at the end of her driveway. The girl said the driver called her by her first name and said he was an Uber driver. He then asked several times if she wanted a ride to school. Police say the girl then went back into her home. When the girl came back outside with an adult, the car was gone.

Cheshire police say a social media post made Wednesday afternoon explained the situation as a case of mistaken identity. Police say they talked with the woman who wrote the social media post, and then followed up with the Uber driver. The woman, who has a similar name to the young girl, said she had called an Uber for herself Wednesday morning. The Uber driver was in the correct neighborhood, but his GPS had put him on the wrong street. He told police when he saw the girl leaving her house on a cell phone, he assumed she was his customer.

The driver told police when the girl went back into the house, he realized he must have been at the wrong house. He called the correct customer and made his way to the proper address.

Police say they are happy to put the community at ease and clear the incident up, but parents should also use this incident as a teaching moment. The girl got herself out of a situation that seemed unsafe and notified an adult.