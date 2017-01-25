Police: Woman killed in Waterbury hit-and-run

Associated Press logo By Published:
waterbury police

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Waterbury police are investigating a hit-and-run in the city that took the life of a pedestrian.

Officers responded to Hill and Hazel Streets around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday after getting a call about the hit-and-run.

At first they couldn’t find a victim, but eventually located a woman on the sidewalk with severe head injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name has not been released.

Police say the woman was walking north on Hill Street when she was struck by a northbound GMC Envoy.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s