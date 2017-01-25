Public forum to be held in Hartford on I-84/I-91 tunnel proposal

By Published:
I-84 Hartford Aetna Viaduct

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– There will be a public forum in Hartford Wednesday night on the I-84 and I-91 tunnel proposal.

Rep. John B. Larson will host a public forum in the Center for Contemporary Culture (Main Floor) of the Hartford Public Library, located at 500 Main Street.

Larson says he has been meeting with local businesses and stakeholders about the tunnel proposal. Last week, he met with the U.S. Department of Transportation to discuss the plans and financing options.

Larson is holding the forum to present that plan to the public and hear their thoughts on it. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m.

