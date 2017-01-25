Push to legalize recreational marijuana in Connecticut, community forum scheduled on the matter

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Approving the use of recreational marijuana has been an ongoing debate in Connecticut in recent years. A community forum is scheduled for Wednesday night at the Guilford Community Center to discuss that very topic. Public health experts and state legislators will be on hand. Anyone is welcome to attend. It starts at 7 p.m.

Three bills have been introduced into the current legislative session to legalize the drug. Rep. Juan Candelaria, from New Haven, is one of the people who introduced a bill.

‘I think it’s great that we have legislators and other groups really having public forums in the community because the community needs to be educated,” said Candelaria. “I think it’s critical. We need to hear from both sides.”

Candelaria says legalizing recreational pot in Connecticut would be for anyone over the age of 21. He adds it would take it off the black market and bring revenue into the state. Voters in Massachusetts approved a similar measure in November. People will be able to buy recreational marijuana in that state starting in 2018. Several other states have also approved it, such as Colorado and Washington.

Those who oppose the use of recreational marijuana say they are worried about the long-term effects. Also young children being able to gain access to it if it’s made legal.

Candelaria says the hope is to have a public meeting on the issue at the state level in the coming weeks.