Push to legalize recreational marijuana in Connecticut, community forum scheduled on the matter

By Published: Updated:
A new study from Tel Aviv University says marijuana helps broken bones heal faster and make them more resistant to repeated fractures. (AP file)
A new study from Tel Aviv University says marijuana helps broken bones heal faster and make them more resistant to repeated fractures. (AP file)

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Approving the use of recreational marijuana has been an ongoing debate in Connecticut in recent years. A community forum is scheduled for Wednesday night at the Guilford Community Center to discuss that very topic. Public health experts and state legislators will be on hand. Anyone is welcome to attend. It starts at 7 p.m.

Three bills have been introduced into the current legislative session to legalize the drug. Rep. Juan Candelaria, from New Haven, is one of the people who introduced a bill.

‘I think it’s great that we have legislators and other groups really having public forums in the community because the community needs to be educated,” said Candelaria. “I think it’s critical. We need to hear from both sides.”

Candelaria says legalizing recreational pot in Connecticut would be for anyone over the age of 21. He adds it would take it off the black market and bring revenue into the state. Voters in Massachusetts approved a similar measure in November. People will be able to buy recreational marijuana in that state starting in 2018. Several other states have also approved it, such as Colorado and Washington.

Those who oppose the use of recreational marijuana say they are worried about the long-term effects. Also young children being able to gain access to it if it’s made legal.

Candelaria says the hope is to have a public meeting on the issue at the state level in the coming weeks.

 

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s