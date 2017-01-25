Rhode Island town books protest bus to oppose Amtrak route

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island town government opposed to federal plans for a new Amtrak route is paying for a bus that will carry protesters to the State House.

The Wednesday afternoon rally has been scheduled to oppose a high-speed rail bypass route that could be built from Old Lyme, Connecticut, into southwest Rhode Island.

Westerly Town Manager Derrik Kennedy said Wednesday morning only 19 bypass opponents have reserved a bus seat for the 45-mile ride to Providence.

Federal railroad regulators last month unveiled a plan to upgrade Amtrak’s Washington-to-Boston Northeast Corridor over the coming decades. One recommendation would speed up southern New England travel by creating a straighter route for high-speed trains.

The Federal Railroad Administration has also scheduled a meeting about the recommendations on Wednesday in Springfield, Massachusetts.

