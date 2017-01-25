Saving money at the pharmacy

FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows pills of the painkiller hydrocodone at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. The Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016, that the agency will issue new warnings about the potentially fatal consequences of mixing prescription painkillers and popular sedatives like Valium and Xanax, including coma and death. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) It’s the first full week of Donald Trump’s Presidency and many people are worried about what this means for their healthcare. News 8 is helping you stretch your dollar with ways to save on prescriptions.

If you are worried about changes impacting you and it being out of your control, take control back. There are things you can be doing now to start saving yourself some money at the pharmacy.

Money.com suggests you ask your doctor if you are using the generic version of your medication and if not, if you can safely make the switch.

Use mail-order options. You may be overpaying if you aren’t using this for at least common maintenance medications.

Find out if you can combine or split pills safely. This could work to your benefit if you’re taking several medications for the same condition. Just make sure you ask a professional before making a change like that.’

If your prescription is not covered, try asking if your plan will make an exception. Maybe they’ll pay for a drug not on its list or charge a lower copay if a doctor says that specific medication is necessary.

Make sure you’re using your company’s preferred drug store. Many times they’ll partner with one to give you a discount. If they don’t Money suggests you use the OneRx app to see which pharmacy has the lowest prices.

