State Department of Education Looking For Sponsors For Free Meal Program

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Department of Education needs your help finding sponsors to help make sure every child in our state has healthy meals to eat over the Summer. This Summer, the state hopes to serve at least 37,000 Connecticut children free meals through the federal program. But they will need some help to achieve that goal, so they’re asking for sponsors.

Local Summer Food Service Program sponsors may include public or private nonprofit school food authorities; state, local, municipal, or county governments; residential public or private nonprofit summer camps; public or private nonprofit colleges or universities participating in the National Youth Sports Program; and private nonprofit organizations. Any of these groups or organizations who verify that at least half the children in their potential service area qualify for free or reduced-price school meals may apply to be a sponsor. A child’s eligibility for free or reduced-price school meals is based on household income.

Summer Food Service Program applications and further information are available through the Connecticut State Department of Education’s Bureau of Health/Nutrition, Family Services and Adult Education, 450 Columbus Blvd., Suite 504, Hartford, CT 06103. More information on the Summer Food Service Program is available at http://www.sde.ct.gov.