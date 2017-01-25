State Police looking for Stop & Shop bank robbery suspect

By Published:
Eric Sheridan (Photos provided by Connecticut State Police)
Eric Sheridan (Photos provided by Connecticut State Police)

PUTNAM, Conn. (WTNH) – State Police are looking for a Putnam man who they say robbed a bank inside a grocery store. Troop D in Danielson says Eric Sheridan, 36, of Putnam was caught on surveillance camera robbing the People’s United Bank inside the Stop & Shop in Putnam on January 17th. Police say Sheridan is considered armed and dangerous, and was last seen driving a black Jeep Grand Cherokee or a red Chevy Cruz with Connecticut plate AE65943. Police think Sheridan may be with his girlfriend, Rachelle Winter, 30.

If you know where Sheridan is you are asked to call your local police department or Connecticut State Police Troop D at (860) 779-4900. You can also text “TIP711” with the info you have to 274637.

If you have questions you can contact Detective Carey at Troop D in Danielson at (860) 779-4941.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s