State Police looking for Stop & Shop bank robbery suspect

PUTNAM, Conn. (WTNH) – State Police are looking for a Putnam man who they say robbed a bank inside a grocery store. Troop D in Danielson says Eric Sheridan, 36, of Putnam was caught on surveillance camera robbing the People’s United Bank inside the Stop & Shop in Putnam on January 17th. Police say Sheridan is considered armed and dangerous, and was last seen driving a black Jeep Grand Cherokee or a red Chevy Cruz with Connecticut plate AE65943. Police think Sheridan may be with his girlfriend, Rachelle Winter, 30.

If you know where Sheridan is you are asked to call your local police department or Connecticut State Police Troop D at (860) 779-4900. You can also text “TIP711” with the info you have to 274637.

If you have questions you can contact Detective Carey at Troop D in Danielson at (860) 779-4941.