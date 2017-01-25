State Police remind residents to remove snow, ice from cars after storms

By Published: Updated:
Courtesy: Connecticut State Police
Courtesy: Connecticut State Police

(WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are reminding residents to remove all snow and ice from their cars after storms.

Officers say troopers are on patrol and will enforce the law.

During the winter, troopers receive reports of snow and ice blowing off of vehicles, causing accidents and damage.

Connecticut State Police posted a picture of an accident Wednesday where a car’s windshield was damaged when ice fell off of the car in front of them on I-84 westbound between exits 71-72 in Willington. Police say fortunately, nobody was injured in the accident.

According to officials, there is a $120 fine for not clearing ice and snow off of your vehicle.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s