State Police remind residents to remove snow, ice from cars after storms

(WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are reminding residents to remove all snow and ice from their cars after storms.

Officers say troopers are on patrol and will enforce the law.

During the winter, troopers receive reports of snow and ice blowing off of vehicles, causing accidents and damage.

Connecticut State Police posted a picture of an accident Wednesday where a car’s windshield was damaged when ice fell off of the car in front of them on I-84 westbound between exits 71-72 in Willington. Police say fortunately, nobody was injured in the accident.

According to officials, there is a $120 fine for not clearing ice and snow off of your vehicle.