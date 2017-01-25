State Police search for ATM skimming suspects

MOOSUP, CANTERBURY, (Conn) WTNH — State police are searching for two men they say are behind an ATM scam.

After an extensive analysis, Saving Institute Bank & Trust released a statement that skimming devices were installed in their ATMs in Moosup and Canterbury.

State Police say that the skimmers were found in the ATMs on Prospect Street in Moosup, and Westminster Road in Canterbury. The devices were active from January 7th through January 8th.

Savings Institute Bank representatives say they have cancelled all debit cards that were used at those specific ATMs during that time period.

Police suspect two men involved, but have not made any arrests yet. The incident is still under investigation.

If you think you may have experienced fraud on your account, please call and report it at (866)-842-5208.