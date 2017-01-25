The Local Drinking Show: Premiere Episode

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Today we have Ken Tuccio, host of The Local Drinking Show, a new on-demand documentary series focusing on the drinking culture throughout the state of Connecticut.

On the first episode Ken will be focusing on sports bar culture. The sports bar has changed into a craft beer heaven.

The new documentary style series comes out bi-weekly, and each episode is roughly ten minutes long.

The series premiere is Thursday, January 26th and it can be watched at WTNH.com or TheLocalDrinkingShow.com

For more information visit  www.TheLocalDrinkingShow.com

