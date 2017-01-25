Wallingford woman sentenced for heroin distribution following overdose death

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Brittany Esposito, of Wallingford, was sentenced today by Senior U.S. District Judge Alfred V. Covello in Hartford to six months of prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing heroin which resulted in an overdose death.

Judge Covello ordered the 28-year-old Esposito to pay a $1,000 fine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on May 14, 2016, Old Saybrook Police and emergency medical personnel responded to a report of a suspected overdose at an apartment on Main Street in Old Saybrook. The victim, a 26-year-old male, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Investigators seized the victim’s iPhone, one empty wax paper fold and several syringes.

The investigation, which included the analysis of numerous text messages, revealed that Esposito purchased heroin for the victim on credit and then provided the heroin to the victim on May 13, 2016.

Esposito was arrested on June 16, 2016. On Nov. 17, 2016, she pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of heroin.