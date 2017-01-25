West Hartford Police make arrest in rash of car break-in’s

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford Police make an arrest in a string of car burglaries late Monday night. According to investigators, an alert resident called police just after 11:30pm to report that a person was breaking into unlocked cars in the neighborhood. Police arrested 24-year-old Lucasdaniel Viganor of Danbury and charged him with burglary, larceny and trespassing charges. Police believe another person was involved. based on information from the suspect. However, their search was unsuccessful. West Hartford Police encourage residents to lock their car doors and keep valuables out of plain sight.

