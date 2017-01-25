What’s Brewing: Beer on the Moon

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Super Bowl cost, multitasking, beer on the moon, and more on What’s Brewing today.

Planning on taking a trip down to the Super Bowl this year? Well it’s going to cost you, the least expensive ticket is running for $3,500.

Studies now show that multitasking may not necessarily be a good thing. You’re more likely to make mistakes when switching between tasks.

Can beer be brewed on the moon? Well a group of engineering students at The University of California thinks that it can be.

Would you eat a genetically modified apple?

Check out Ryan Cruisin’ Connecticut – Fascia’s Chocolates in Waterbury Sweetening Valentine’s Since 1964