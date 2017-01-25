What’s Brewing: Beer on the Moon

By Published:
12d15c31dc64451e8bfb93aff8769383

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Super Bowl cost, multitasking, beer on the moon, and more on What’s Brewing today.

Planning on taking a trip down to the Super Bowl this year? Well it’s going to cost you, the least expensive ticket is running for $3,500.

Studies now show that multitasking may not necessarily be a good thing. You’re more likely to make mistakes when switching between tasks.

Can beer be brewed on the moon? Well a group of engineering students at The University of California thinks that it can be.

Would you eat a genetically modified apple?

Check out Ryan Cruisin’ Connecticut – Fascia’s Chocolates in Waterbury Sweetening Valentine’s Since 1964

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s