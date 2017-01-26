2 arrested in Coventry home break-in

COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — Coventry police have arrested two men they found breaking into a home on Boston Turnpike.

On Thursday afternoon, Coventry police received a call that two men were breaking into a home on Boston Turnpike. Responding officers found the two, identified as 29-year-old Scott Brousseau and 23-year-old Kyle Geer, inside the home. Police say the two men were trying to steal copper piping.

Both were arrested and are charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and sixth-degree criminal attempt to commit larceny. They are each being held on a $20,000 bond and are due in court on Friday.