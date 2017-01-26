Age-progressed photo released of girl missing from Danbury

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has released an age-progressed photo of a girl who’s been missing from Danbury since 2011.

Mery Acosta was last seen in Danbury on June 6, 2011, when she was 17-years old. She’d now be 22.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says she may use the alias first name Maricruz or Mery Raquel and the alias last names Ramirez-Ceron or Acosta Maita.

Anyone with information about Mery Acosta’s whereabouts is asked to call the Danbury Police Department at 203-797-4611, 800-843-5678 (800-THE-LOST), or 911.