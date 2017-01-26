Boxing great Oscar De La Hoya suspected of DUI in California

FILE - This Nov. 29, 2015 file photo Oscar De La Hoya arrives at the 84th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade in Los Angeles. The California Highway Patrol says boxing great De La Hoya has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving. Officer Stephan Brandt says De La Hoya's Land Rover was pulled over for speeding in Pasadena shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The California Highway Patrol says Hall of Fame boxer Oscar De La Hoya has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

Officer Stephan Brandt says De La Hoya’s Land Rover was pulled over for speeding in Pasadena shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Brandt says the officer smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from the SUV. He says the 43-year-old former fighter failed a field sobriety test and was taken into custody.

De La Hoya was cited for DUI and released to his manager.

The former boxer had stints in rehabilitation facilities in 2011 and 2013.

De La Hoya won gold at the 1992 Olympics and won multiple titles during a pro career that ended with a loss to Manny Pacquiao in 2008.

Messages seeking comment from his representatives were not immediately returned Wednesday.

De La Hoya is founder and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, which handles the biggest star in boxing, Canelo Alvarez.

