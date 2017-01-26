Burger King employees accused of selling weed to drive-thru customers ordering ‘extra crispy’ fries

(WTNH) — Two employees from a New Hampshire Burger King have been arrested for allegedly selling marijuana out of the drive-thru window.

Police in Epping, New Hampshire learned that a drug dealer was using his job at the local Burger King as a way to sell weed. Police tell WMUR that customers even had a specific code word for their “order.”

Customers know 20-year-old employee Garrett Norris as “Nasty Boy.” They would ask for him when pulling up to the drive-thru, then place an order for “extra crispy” fries. Norris would give the customer a Burger King cup filled with the marijuana, in exchange for the cash.

Police arrested Norris during an undercover operation over the weekend. Police say they also arrested 19-year-old Meagan Dearborn, an assistant shift manager. The operation was planned after police had received several tips of drugs being sold through the drive-thru window using the code word “fries extra crispy.”

Both Norris and Dearborn are scheduled to be arraigned on February 28.