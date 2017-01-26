Cancer down nationwide, but ‘hot spots’ persist

(CNN)– Cancer deaths in the United States dropped over 20% between 1980 and 2014, but a new study shows that some places are being left behind.
The highs and the lows
- Union County, Florida 503.05
- Madison County, Mississippi 363.03
- Powell County, Kentucky 337.43
- Breathitt County, Kentucky 329.07
- Marlboro County, South Carolina 324.02
- Owsley County, Kentucky 323.30
- Anderson County, Texas 323.22
- Perry County, Kentucky 322.75
- Harlan County, Kentucky 319.82
- Lee County, Kentucky 317.33
- Summit County, Colorado 70.71
- Pitkin County, Colorado 81.86
- Eagle County, Colorado 94.29
- Presidio County, Texas 103.51
- Hinsdale County, Colorado 110.26
- San Miguel County, Colorado 113.58
- Aleutians East Borough, Aleutians West Census Area, Alaska 116.05
- Los Alamos County, New Mexico 118.42
- Billings County, North Dakota 120.27
- Grand County, Colorado 121.34