Cruisin’ Connecticut – Book Worm’s Bliss at The Book Barn in Niantic

NIANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – Today we’re Cruisin’ Connecticut to Niantic, home of The Book Barn – home of over 350,000 books.

What started 29 years ago as three cases of books in a barn, has grown to four locations, where people can buy and sell used books. Owner, Randi White, reminisces about the starting his business:

We were flat broke and started living in one room, and living with nothing. If you told us we could buy the property here, I would’ve thought you were crazy. The business expanded so much, that we went to our downtown store then midtown store, and then we opened store number four… just because of the volume of books that come in.

With cats, goats, and fun for the kids, The Book Barn is really a one-of-a-kind destination that you have to experience for yourself. When walking around the grounds of the main location, I felt like I was lost in a Peter-Pan-like village, surrounded by thousands of stories.

This weekend, The Book Barn kicks off their annual book lovers sale. So if you’re looking to sell some of your books and make a little cash, or scour through the stacks and find one for your reading pleasure.

Stop by the main location: 41 West Main St. Niantic, CT 06357

To learn more about The Book Barn and their three other locations, visit their website.

