Durante’s Pasta staying true to Italian traditions

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven area is known for its Italian heritage and for a pasta supplier in West Haven, the word business is all about family.

At Durante’s Pasta, making pasta is truly a work of art.

“Having a family business, to me personally, is everything,” said Angelo Durante.

Angelo’s mother and father, Carmelina and Amedeo, met in Ruviano, Italy and came over to America. His father bought pasta machines back in 1985 and started Durante’s in Derby.

“I’m very passionate about what I do. I strive to show people what we do is truly an art and you can taste the difference,” said Angelo.

Angelo says in a day, they typically make about 200 to 300 pounds of pasta. They let the pasta air dry, which they say is very important.

“We use no preservatives in our pasta so this is an all natural process, just like grandma or grandpa would make back in Italy,” said Angelo.

Durante’s has about 40 accounts and works with about 20 local restaurants.

“I take a lot of pride, as you could probably tell, in what I do. Hopefully some day my son or daughter may continue this. Family business is what built this country,” said Angelo.

