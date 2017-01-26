Easing Temperatures Down Through The Weekend

Heading for 50° today and this will be the highest temperature for days ahead! A cold front will change our pattern through the weekend and next week. This will be a gradual process with the high tomorrow about ten degrees cooler than today. Another drop expected by Sunday with highs mostly in the 30s.

High pressure will keep conditions dry, but there will be lots of clouds through Saturday. The northwest wind will establish a colder theme for next week.

A low pressure system will move by east of New England Monday and another “Clipper” type system could give us a little snow Wednesday. The storm track will be close to our area for much of the month. Stay tuned!