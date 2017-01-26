Ex-MetLife regional VP gets prison term for 2 bank robberies

Associated Press logo By Published:
Kevin Baker
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former regional vice president for insurance giant MetLife has been sentenced to seven years in prison after admitting he robbed the same Connecticut bank twice and fraudulently acquired opiates.

The Hartford Courant reports 46-year-old Kevin Baker, of West Hartford, was also sentenced on Wednesday to three years of probation. He pleaded guilty to robbery and obtaining a controlled drug by fraud.

Authorities say Baker used a large knife to rob a First National Bank of Suffield branch in East Granby in January 2016, making off with nearly $16,000.

Baker returned the following month, confronted the same teller and stole nearly $15,000.

Prosecutors say Baker abused alcohol, marijuana and cocaine before becoming addicted OxyContin.

Baker says he’s not the same person and has apologized.

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

