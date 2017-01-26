Greenwich Bank Robber Leads Police on Chase, Gets Away

By Published:
Greenwich

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH)- Greenwich Police say an armed bank robber got away after leading police on a chase across state lines. Police say it started around 4:30PM on January 25 when the Patriot National Bank on Mason Street was robbed at gunpoint.

Police say the suspect then got into a car and took off, but police were able to quickly locate the car getting onto I-95. Police say the Greenwich officer that spotted the car put on his lights and sirens but the suspect wouldn’t pull over. Police say the suspect crossed over the state line into New York, sideswiped another car, and crashed. Police say the suspect then got out of the car, ran off the highway and got away. Greenwich police say that area is part of the Port Chester Police Department’s jurisdiction. Greenwich police are now working with Port Chester police and other New York agencies to track down the suspect.

If you have any information call police.

