Groups of thieves steal cars in Waterford, target shoreline towns

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — When you live in a quiet neighborhood where you know most of your neighbors, you might not think anything of leaving your car unlocked and even your keys inside. But police say that can be a very dangerous thing to do.

The owner of a BMW learned that lesson the hard way. It was stolen right from the driveway. When an officer on patrol turned to follow it early Thursday morning the driver sped away and then crashed. There was a juvenile behind the wheel.

“He’s not from this area,” said Lt. Stephen Bellos of the Waterford Police Department. “Nope probably from the other end of the state.”

Lt. Bellos has learned that juvenile may be part of a bigger organized effort.

“There’s a group of kids and/or adults that are being dropped off in areas and stealing cars,” said Lt. Bellos.

“Papers all over the place and it’s just like really alarming when you first wake up and see that,” said Ahmad Majzoud who showed News 8 his car which was broken into along with his parents’ cars overnight.

There were no keys in them so they weren’t stolen but a lot of stuff was taken including his wallet.

“They’ve used my credit card and my debit card and they took my wallet which had some cash and like ID’s and school papers and whatnot,” said Majzoud. “It’s such a hassle.”

Police say a Lexus spotted by another officer because of its front end damage and a Chevy Traverse were also stolen from the Millstone Point East neighborhood.

“They’re traveling far down to different unsuspecting neighborhoods,” said Lt. Bellos.

“It just incites like a little fear in you right now because you know it’s a little like it’s not as safe as you’d expect it to be,” said Majzoud. “So you’re in a little vulnerable state right now.”

Police are hoping nearby home surveillance cameras captured images of the thieves.

“Just make sure everything’s locked at this point,” said Majzoud.

A source tells News 8 the suspects are from the Waterbury area and they’ve targeted other neighborhoods along the shoreline.