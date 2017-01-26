Hartford man gets 12 years in prison in 2014 cookout slaying

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Hartford man has been sentenced to a dozen years in prison after admitting in a plea deal he shot another man to death in front of about 30 other people during confrontation at a cookout.

The Hartford Courant reports 25-year-old Tayshawn “Kanye” Simms pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the June 2014 slaying of 33-year-old Jose Torres. Simms was sentenced on Tuesday.

The judge called the sentence unfortunate and says it reflects the weaknesses in the state’s case.

Prosecutor Robin Krawczyk says only one potential witness was willing to come forward. Others expressed concerns of “being labeled a snitch” or feared for the safety of their families.

