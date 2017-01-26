How Much TV Time is Too Much For Kids?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Digital devices are now a major factor in our everyday lives. From the cell phone we carry in our pockets to the tablets we see use in schools, and of course TV.

Not saying that digital media is bad, but the amount of time spent on the computer or watching TV depending on the child’s stage of development is what we are concerned about. Some even go to the extent of calling it Digital Heroin when kids can be so dependent of the need to “escape” into a world of video games or television.

Addiction occurs because you actually affect parts of the frontal cortex of the brain that is still developing especially in teens to the mid-twenties. The brain becomes conditioned where Dopamine release is dependent on media consumption. Kids are especially affected because of the development of these neuronal pathways that can be affected by the constant barrage of sensory information. Very different from reading a Book in a quiet room for example

The American Academy of Pediatrics recently came out with guideline on how media when used in the proper way in the right mount can be actually good for development. The problem is that on average kids can spend up to 7 hours or so glues to some sort of screen. Now the guidelines say that for toddlers’ age 2-5 limit TV time to 1 hour per day. Yes there are tons of great educational programming especially with Sesame Street. After age 5 that is when parents have to devise a plan where there is a balance of online/TV time and media free time such as the dinner table or dedicated time where there is a decrease in the sensory overload that is really causing the harm.

ADHD and lots of other impulse control issues are being seen for the main reason that the developing frontal lobe is primarily affected. Not only do we see an increase in cyberbullying but actually children are being less capable to develop true relationships as they escape into the world on line relationships through social media. Also obviously the content of what is on the internet needs to be monitored. One thing that is very important to remember that although some kids need the TV to be on when they are falling asleep, the blue hue light from the screen prevents going into a deep REM sleep.

For more information you can visit:

https://www.healthychildren.org/English/media/Pages/default.aspx

www.prescriptiondescription.info