Hundreds heading to the Capital to “March for Life”

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A number of people from Connecticut are heading to the nation’s capital right now for this year’s “March for Life.”

Three buses left from Meriden Thursday morning with roughly 150 people of all ages. They will join thousands of others from across the nation in a peaceful march to the U.S. Supreme Court so their voices can be heard against abortion.

“They think an abortion is something we can do. A plan B but really what you are doing is taking the life of an unborn soul,” said a marcher.

“The difference this year is that there are more young people which makes it really great to see all the young people,” said Lorraine Greski, Ansonia

The rally comes just a few days after the 44th anniversary of the high court’s controversial ‘Roe Vs. Wade’ ruling on abortion.