Jogger in critical condition after being hit by car in West Hartford

Related Coverage Jogger seriously injured after hit by car in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A West Hartford man is recovering after being hit by a car while jogging in the intersection at Trout Brook Drive and Asylum Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

The West Hartford Police Department, West Hartford Fire Department, and American Medical Response responded to an accident involving a car and pedestrian at 6:35 p.m.

Related: Jogger seriously injured after hit by car in West Hartford

Witnesses told police that traffic driving south on Trout Brook Drive had a green light. The car proceeded through the intersection and hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, identified as Andrej Cavarkapa, 30, of West Hartford, is in critical condition. Cavarkapa is receiving treatment at St. Francis Hospital.

The driver of the car, Khang Nguyen, 19, of South Windsor, was not injured. His car was towed as part of the investigation.