Jogger in critical condition after being hit by car in West Hartford

By Published:
- FILE - West Hartford police (WTNH)
- FILE - West Hartford police (WTNH)

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A West Hartford man is recovering after being hit by a car while jogging in the intersection at Trout Brook Drive and Asylum Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

The West Hartford Police Department, West Hartford Fire Department, and American Medical Response responded to an accident involving a car and pedestrian at 6:35 p.m.

Related: Jogger seriously injured after hit by car in West Hartford

Witnesses told police that traffic driving south on Trout Brook Drive had a green light. The car proceeded through the intersection and hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, identified as Andrej Cavarkapa, 30, of West Hartford, is in critical condition. Cavarkapa is receiving treatment at St. Francis Hospital.

The driver of the car, Khang Nguyen, 19, of South Windsor, was not injured.  His car was towed as part of the investigation.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s