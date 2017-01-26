Jury deadlocks in New Haven man’s murder trial

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A judge has declared a mistrial in the murder trial of a New Haven man after the jury twice said it was deadlocked.

Nathan Johnson is charged in the April 2010 shooting of Kenneth Thomas.

The New Haven Register reports that the jury foreman twice sent notes to Superior Court Judge Thomas V. O’Keefe Jr. late Wednesday saying six jurors believed Johnson was not guilty, five thought he was guilty and one was undecided.

Prosecutors say they will re-try Johnson.

Both sides agreed in closing arguments that the case hinged on the credibility of Johnson’s testimony or that of the state’s key witness, who said he saw Johnson shoot Thomas.

Johnson’s attorney suggested the key witness might have shot Thomas.

Johnson is already serving a long prison sentence.

___

Information from: New Haven Register, http://www.nhregister.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.