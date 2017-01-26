Keeping K9s safe while battling Connecticut drug crisis

Related Coverage Malloy announces plan to fight opioid addiction



(WTNH) — Police dogs are on the front lines in the fight against the opioid crisis and police departments have to make sure they are protected during drug busts.

Hartford police take down a drug house, SWAT has already been in through the door and now it’s K9 Hondos turn to sweep for drugs. Inside, they find large amounts of fentanyl, a drug that, if ingested can kill him.

Lt. Brandon O’Brian says what makes the drug-sniffing dogs so good at their job, is also their Achilles’ heel.

“They literally have their nose right in their face, right in it,” said O’Brian.

It’s obvious that the fentanyl can go through the nose, but it also can be absorbed through the pads on their feet if they’re walking over even trace amounts that are been spilled on the ground. That’s why the Hartford Police Department is now carrying Narcan for their dogs.

“We want to be mindful for that, look for best practices, deploy them and then plan for that bad day,” said O’Brian.



Related Content: Malloy announces plan to fight opioid addiction

The Hartford Police Department has been watching the trends nationally and is one of the first local departments in Connecticut to carry the Narcan.

K9 Barney, on the force in Tacoma, Washington, did not survive after inhaling a lethal dose of drugs, but a police dog in Florida was saved from an overdose by Narcan.

Hartford Deputy Chief Brian J. Foley says it strips the opioid off the brain receptors very quickly and can be administered the same as people.

“Nasal passages, just like in a human, not much difference in the doses. It’s generally based on body weight, but too much is not going to cause harm. And it has been used effectively on canines,” said Foley.

The Narcan for the dogs is no different than the Narcan for the humans. Usually one dose will work, but more will be given depending on how much the dog ingests. Lt. O’Brian says K9 handlers are always watching for the first sign of a dog overdose.

“If they lose consciousness or are sluggish. If they weren’t eating or they weren’t drinking water,” said O’Brian.

In Hartford and around the state, they have been talking about the Narcan, the dogs and just how to protect their SWAT teams in general. They say the more information they can share with each other, the better, and the safer their dogs will be.