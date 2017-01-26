Malloy to announce plan to fight opioid addiction

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The opioid crisis here in Connecticut will be front and center in Hartford. Governor Malloy will be making his first legislative proposal of 2017, which deals with this very topic.

Connecticut is not alone in all of this. The opioid epidemic is sweeping the country, destroying countless lives. And in many cases, the drug is taking lives.

That’s why Governor Malloy is making opioid addiction a top priority as the legislative session of 2017 gets underway. He’s expected to make an announcement Thursday afternoon during an event hosted by the State Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. Right now it’s unclear what that announcement will be.

The headlines though speak for themselves. Opioid overdoses have been so high that first responders in many cities and towns now carry Narcan, a drug that can reverse the effects of an overdose.

As you may recall, last month Derby police found $1.5 million worth of Fentynal inside a tractor-trailer after a traffic stop. That driver is now facing charges. Last June, six people overdosed in New Haven in the span of several hours. Two of them died. The number of opioid-related deaths in Connecticut has also more than doubled from what it was three years ago.

Back to the event that’s being held Thursday in Hartford with Governor Malloy. We’re told that family and friends of those who’ve died from substance abuse will be there to launch a “remembrance quilt” project in memory of their loved ones. As we’ve seen with past stories, this crisis doesn’t just affect those battling drug abuse, but those around them as well.