Malloy to announce plan to fight opioid addiction

By Published:
FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo, shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. Prescription painkillers should not be a first-choice for treating common ailments like back pain and arthritis, according to new federal guidelines designed to reshape how doctors prescribe drugs like OxyContin and Vicodin. Amid an epidemic of addiction and abuse tied to these powerful opioids drugs, the CDC is urging general doctors to try physical therapy, exercise and over-the-counter pain medications before turning to painkillers for chronic pain. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo, shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. Prescription painkillers should not be a first-choice for treating common ailments like back pain and arthritis, according to new federal guidelines designed to reshape how doctors prescribe drugs like OxyContin and Vicodin. Amid an epidemic of addiction and abuse tied to these powerful opioids drugs, the CDC is urging general doctors to try physical therapy, exercise and over-the-counter pain medications before turning to painkillers for chronic pain. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The opioid crisis here in Connecticut will be front and center in Hartford. Governor Malloy will be making his first legislative proposal of 2017, which deals with this very topic.

Connecticut is not alone in all of this. The opioid epidemic is sweeping the country, destroying countless lives. And in many cases, the drug is taking lives.

That’s why Governor Malloy is making opioid addiction a top priority as the legislative session of 2017 gets underway. He’s expected to make an announcement Thursday afternoon during an event hosted by the State Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. Right now it’s unclear what that announcement will be.

The headlines though speak for themselves. Opioid overdoses have been so high that first responders in many cities and towns now carry Narcan, a drug that can reverse the effects of an overdose.

As you may recall, last month Derby police found $1.5 million worth of Fentynal inside a tractor-trailer after a traffic stop. That driver is now facing charges. Last June, six people overdosed in New Haven in the span of several hours. Two of them died. The number of opioid-related deaths in Connecticut has also more than doubled from what it was three years ago.

Back to the event that’s being held Thursday in Hartford with Governor Malloy. We’re told that family and friends of those who’ve died from substance abuse will be there to launch a “remembrance quilt” project in memory of their loved ones. As we’ve seen with past stories, this crisis doesn’t just affect those battling drug abuse, but those around them as well.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s