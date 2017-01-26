Man arrested after allegedly fleeing 5-car crash in Orange

By Published:
(Image: Orange Police Department)
(Image: Orange Police Department)

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Nicholas Veiga was arrested by Orange police, after he allegedly fled a 5-car crash in July 2015.

Nicholas Veiga was arrested on Sunday by Stamford police. The 41-year-old, currently living in Stamford, was charged there on an unrelated matter, say Orange police.

Veiga was transferred to Orange Police Headquarters, where officers served a warrant, initially obtained back in July of 2015.

Orange police say that Veiga was believed to have been driving under the influence when he was involved in, and fled from, a 5-car crash.

The crash occurred on July 7, 2015 at the intersection of Routes 34 and 152, and police say there were “multiple injuries as a result of that accident.”

Veiga was charged with DUI, following too closely, reckless driving, and failure to obey a traffic signal, and is scheduled to appear on February 6.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s