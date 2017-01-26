Man arrested after allegedly fleeing 5-car crash in Orange

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Nicholas Veiga was arrested by Orange police, after he allegedly fled a 5-car crash in July 2015.

Nicholas Veiga was arrested on Sunday by Stamford police. The 41-year-old, currently living in Stamford, was charged there on an unrelated matter, say Orange police.

Veiga was transferred to Orange Police Headquarters, where officers served a warrant, initially obtained back in July of 2015.

Orange police say that Veiga was believed to have been driving under the influence when he was involved in, and fled from, a 5-car crash.

The crash occurred on July 7, 2015 at the intersection of Routes 34 and 152, and police say there were “multiple injuries as a result of that accident.”

Veiga was charged with DUI, following too closely, reckless driving, and failure to obey a traffic signal, and is scheduled to appear on February 6.