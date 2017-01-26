Man charged with DUI in Hamden fatal accident

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man has died after a crash in Hamden Thursday evening.

Hamden police responded to a two-vehicle crash near Fitch and Arch Streets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say 74-year-old George Williams of New Haven was driving his car on Fitch Street. Williams crashed with 47-year-old Eric Techer, who was driving his motorcycle. Police say Techer was ejected and was later pronounced dead at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Police say further investigation showed that Williams was intoxicated. He was arrested and charged with operating under the influence. Police say he was released after posting bond and is due in court on February 9.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say more charges may be filed.