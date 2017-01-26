Man from Orange dies in Waterford crash

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A 25-year-old Orange man has died after crashing into a guardrail on Interstate 95 in Waterford, Wednesday night.

State police say just after 11:30 p.m., a Toyota Scion driven by 29-year-old Caroline Sedor, of Gales Ferry, was traveling north on I-95 in the right lane, when a Chevy Corvette, driven by Jeffrey Havill, collided with the rear of it. This caused the Toyota to lose control and swerve to the right shoulder, where it came to a rest. The Chevy continued into the left travel lane and then into the center medium, before hitting a guardrail.

Havill was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries. Sedor was treated and released for minor injuries at the same hospital.

The roadway was shut down for hours while troopers investigated. Anyone with information on the accident is urged to contact police at 860-848-6500.