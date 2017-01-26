Man gets 1 year in prison in connection with fatal overdose

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — One of two Bridgeport brothers has been sentenced to more than a year in prison for selling fentanyl-laced heroin to a man who died from an overdose of the drugs and another person who was revived after overdosing.

Erick Delgado was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Bridgeport. He pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin in October. His brother, Anoris Delgado, also has pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing.

Federal prosecutors say Erick Delgado sold heroin laced with the powerful opioid to a 48-year-old man who died of an overdose at a Monroe home last April.

On the same day, authorities say another man who bought drugs from Erick Delgado overdosed in Bridgeport, but city first responders were able to revive him with the overdose antidote Narcan.

