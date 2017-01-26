Meeting for proposed Windsor Locks casino

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Second meeting this week on Thursday, January 26th for a proposed casino in Windsor Locks.

Connecticut’s two native american casino tribes are pushing for this third casino.

At the same time, a new coalition of liberal and conservative groups urging the legislature to keep it from being built.

That meeting is going to happen in the auditorium at Windsor Locks High School at 7 p.m.

“It’s no secret that we believe we’ll bring a ton of resources to whatever town is ultimately chosen and to the region as a whole,” said Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Council Chairman Rodney Butler. “Especially now, when the state is faced with the possibility of additional cuts to municipal aide, the millions in tax revenue we would bring to a community will help to keep costs down and possibly lower taxes for residents.”