Milford Police looking for robbery suspect

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a convenience store around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25.

According to officials, there was a robbery at the Quick Stop Convenience Store on Bridgeport Avenue.They say the suspect entered the store, displayed a black handgun to the employee and demanded cash. Officials say after he received the money, he left.

Police are describing the suspect as possibly being white, approximately 5’6″ to 5’8″ tall and weighing 170 pounds.

Detectives are urging anyone who could help identify the suspect to call the Milford Police Department at (203) 878-6551.