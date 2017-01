HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man has died after a crash in Hamden Thursday evening.

Hamden police responded to a two-vehicle crash near Fitch and Arch Streets at 6:30 p.m. Police say a car and a motorcycle crashed. The circumstances of the crash were not immediately known.

The driver of the motorcycle died of his injuries. Police say both drivers live in New Haven. Their identities have not been released.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call police at (203)230-4036.