New Haven mayor vows to protect sanctuary city

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven city officials are reacting to President Trump’s orders to crackdown on illegal immigration, and cut funding to sanctuary cities.

New Haven Mayor Toni Harp said the city is taking additional steps to protect residents.

I believe it’s unconstitutional. We will fight it. If you want to make your dream come true, if you want to be a contributing member of our community, you are welcome here.”

Related Content: Trump targets Sanctuary Cities, promises border wall in Executive Orders

Mayor Harp said the city of New Haven prides itself on being a welcoming city, recognizing all of its residents no matter where they came from. Harp added, “Our police force, nor our schools are going to be places that harass law-abiding citizens.”

Related Content: New Haven undocumented immigrants uncertain about future

Organizations fighting for immigrants are urging President Trump not to punish sanctuary cities. Others include Hartford, and the town of Windham. Connecticut is also a sanctuary state, offering protection to residents.

Ana Maria Rivera Forastieri with Junta for Progressive Action added, “We also have drivers licenses, so the state of Connecticut has also taken measures to protect its residents, and to alloy for a dignified life.”

Related Content: Malloy says he’ll sue if Trump attempts to punish ‘Sanctuary City’ New Haven

Rivera Forastieri told News 8 there are about 200,000 undocumented immigrants living in Connecticut.

Immigrants pay taxes, they build businesses they have their families here. they are part of our community so there is this misconception that immigrants drain our system when really they are contributing to our system and for the most part not really getting a lot out of it.”

Related Content: New Haven vows to fight over its “sanctuary” status

Immigrants are fearful of what the future may hold for them. Fatima Rojas said, “We live in this community and it’s not right to live in fear.”