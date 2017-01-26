New Haven taking steps to address climate change

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven city leaders came together to announce new efforts to tackle climate change.

On Thursday morning, Mayor Toni Harp, City Engineer Giovanni Zinn and environmental activists held a news conference to update the city’s efforts to guard against the effects of climate change.

Harp announced that New Haven has joined the ‘Compact of Mayors,’ an effort aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. In doing so, the Elm City joins 600 cities worldwide pledging to take action on climate change.

“As a part of this compact, New Haven will measure emissions using standardized reporting tools that identify climate hazards, set greenhouse gas reduction costs, access climate vulnerability and develop a climate action plan,” said Harp.

Harp goes on to say that there is no plan b in terms of climate change because there’s no other planet to inhabit.

New Haven has been a leader in this policy area, and the city is working to shrink its carbon footprint by reducing energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. The city plans to hold a series of public meeting to promote and engage residents in the next phase of this comprehensive effort.