NLRB orders union elections for Yale graduate students

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — The National Labor Relations Board has granted petitions for graduate students in nine departments at Yale University to vote on whether they want union representation.

The order Wednesday from the NLRB regional director in Boston calls for nine separate elections.

Local 33-UNITE HERE sought elections first in departments where union support appears strongest, a strategy that was contested by the university.

The dean of Yale’s graduate school, Lynn Cooley, said she remains concerned the approach is “insufficiently democratic” but the university assumes the elections will proceed.

The NLRB found last year that graduate assistants who assist in teaching and research at private universities are employees and have a right to union representation.

The Yale organizers say they believe a union would help address concerns surrounding pay and benefits.

