No change in drought status for Connecticut

January has been a wetter than normal month in Connecticut, but the latest update from the United States Drought Monitor shows no change in the drought status for the state. More than 77% of Connecticut is in a Severe drought, and nearly 41% is in an Extreme drought. Eastern Connecticut remains in a Moderate drought.

If there is not another drop of precipitation for this month, both Bridgeport and Windsor Locks will finish the month with slightly above normal (102-103%) January precipitation. While that’s a step in the right direction, it’s not like the deluge of rain and heavy snow that has hit California this winter. There has been significant improvement in the drought conditions in California, but little change in the drought status for Connecticut over the past three months.

At this rate, with near to slightly above normal precipitation over the past 60 days, it will take many months to pull out of the drought in Connecticut. The long-range computer models are showing some promise for above normal precipitation in February. Below are graphics representing the output from the European and United States computer models. The Euro has above-normal precipitation in the Northeast in the next 46 days. The US Model (CFSv2) has a rainy/snowy stretch between February 5-15.

