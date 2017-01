HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a shooting in Hartford on Thursday.

According to Deputy Chief Brian Foley, Hartford Police and the Major Crimes Division are investigating a shooting on Garden Street.

They say the victim is a 24-year-old male.

The victim was transported to Hartford Hospital with a non-life threatening gun shot wound to his hip.

Foley says the victim is alert and conscious.

There is no word on if police have any suspects or if they know a motive.