Portland Middle School evacuated due to gas odor

PORTLAND, Conn. (WTNH)– A middle school in Portland has been evacuated Thursday morning.

The Superintendent’s office tells News 8 that Portland Middle School, at 314 East Main Street, has been evacuated due to the smell of odor.

School officials say that out of abundance of caution, fire drill protocol was called because a teacher smelled a gas odor.

All students and staff were safely evacuated from the building. Emergency personnel is now on scene investigating the odor.

There is no word on when students and staff are expected to return to the school.