Portland Middle School evacuated due to gas odor

By Published: Updated:
police-lights

PORTLAND, Conn. (WTNH)– A middle school in Portland has been evacuated Thursday morning.

The Superintendent’s office tells News 8 that Portland Middle School, at 314 East Main Street, has been evacuated due to the smell of odor.

School officials say that out of abundance of caution, fire drill protocol was called because a teacher smelled a gas odor.

All students and staff were safely evacuated from the building. Emergency personnel is now on scene investigating the odor.

There is no word on when students and staff are expected to return to the school.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s