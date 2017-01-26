Pursuit leads to arrests for violent crimes

By Published:
(Clockwise) Daniel Smith, Tyreik Gant, Jaquin Morris and Onaje Smith
BRDIGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)  –  A West Haven man is among 4 people arrested following a pursuit and crash in Bridgeport during an investigation of violent crimes in Fairfield County.

Bridgeport Police say a vehicle with several of the suspects was seen on Beechwood Avenue on Wednesday and then pursued until it crashed into a utility pole at Park Avenue.   One person was arrested at the scene and two others who ran from the car were apprehended a short time later.

Police have charged 20 year old Jaquin Morris of West Haven, 18 year old Onaje Smith of Bridgeport and 19 year old Tyreik Gant of Stamford with larceny 2nd degree and interfering with police.  Police also arrested 20 year old Daniel Smith of Bridgeport and charged him with interfering with police and carrying a dangerous weapon.

According to police this incident stems from an ongoing investigation into violent crime incidents in Bridgeport, Norwalk and Stamford.

