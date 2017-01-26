Putnam police investigate string of larcenies, burglaries

PUTNAM, Conn. (WTNH) — During the month of December, Putnam Police Department say they teamed up with the Connecticut State Police to investigate a string of larcenies and burglaries within the town of Putnam. After the investigations, police say they were able to obtain a search and seizure warrant for Lyon Street in Putnam. At the residence, police say they found stolen items and evidence that linked two suspects to burglaries in Putnam, Connecticut and Webster, Massachusetts.

According to police, they arrested 28-year-old Kayla Gould of Putnam. They say they’re charging her with larceny, interfering with a police officer, criminal trespass, conspiracy to commit larceny, sale of a firearm and false statement. Officials say she is being held on a $52,000 bond.

Police say they also arrested 37-year-old Jason Link, also of Putnam. They say they’re charging him with burglary, larceny, theft of a firearm, possession of burglar tools, and sale of a firearm. Officials say he is being held on a $105,000 bond.

Both Gould and Link appeared in Danielson Superior Court to face their charges on Wednesday, January 25.

Investigators say arrests are pending for two juveniles who are also allegedly involved. According to police, the investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are expected.

