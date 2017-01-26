Rally to protest education cuts at State Capitol

Hartford, Conn. (WTNH)- Students and parents, angry about reductions to state funding for public education, will rally on the north steps of the State Capitol this morning.

The Day of Action for Public Higher Education will feature a student led protest and speakers representing community groups, unions and members of the public with concerns about the state’s educational system. Organizers say Connecticut has seen a drop in state funding for public education of more than twenty percent in the past decade, while at the same time tuition has increased by almost ten percent.

Organizers of the rally say many of those hardest hit by the changing landscape are low income students who are often first generation college students.

The rally begins at nine o’clock this morning.