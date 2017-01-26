Savings Bank of Danbury: Retirement Planning

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Bob Peckham, of Savings Bank of Danbury and Infinex Financial Group is here to talk about financial health with a focus on investment options.

Retirement planning: It is important to get involved with your company’s retirement plan should one be offered.

Roth IRA’s: Roth IRA’s offer a way to invest after tax dollars in an account that when you retire will be available free of federal taxation. There are income limits and not everyone can contribute to a Roth IRA. There are traditional IRA’s that anyone can participate in that can be contributed to throughout the course of your professional career as well. Not everyone can participate, they need earned income, or are married to a spouse with earned income.  Also, depending on how long your career is, you may come to a point where you can no longer contribute.   Depending on the other employer based retirement plans you invest in, you may or may not be able to deduct the contributions you make to a traditional IRA on your taxes. I always recommend that my clients consult with a tax advisor on any tax related issues.

The Fear Factor with Millennials: Educating potential professionals. Showing what’s happened in the last 20 years so you can see that even with major market corrections, having a plan and sticking to it based on your financial goals and risk tolerance with proper diversification can help you achieve those goals with the help of registered professionals. (Past performance is no guarantee of future results and there is no assurance that working with a financial professional will result in a profit)

Infinex Financial Group is an independent, full service broker dealer that prides itself on an unwavering commitment to serve the interests of their clients. Established in 1993 and located at 538 Preston Avenue in Meriden, CT, Infinex Financial Group partners with community Banks in Connecticut and all over the United States to help individuals achieve their financial goals.

